Flint m-payments adds invoicing and online bill pay to Android devices

The newly added functionalities include, among others, invoicing with integrated payments, as merchants can use the Flint Android app to create and send invoices or bills to customers via email. Customers click a link in the email to pay online from their mobile phone, tablet or computer. Users can also track invoice status from either the app or merchant portal and use Flint to send automatic reminders or overdue notices to customers. Another newly added feature is the cash or cheque payments: in addition to credit/debit cards, merchants using Android devices are able to use Flint to manage cash and cheque transactions – including sending custom e-receipts. Users can track all payment types in one account and export data as needed.

The Flint app uses the phones camera to scan credit or debit card numbers instead of swiping them through a card reader or other external hardware. No card data or image is stored on the phone, and all data transmission is encrypted.

These functionalities are also available in Flints iPhone app, along with Apple Passbook support enabling consumers to add coupons to their Apple Passbook app. Flints enhanced Android app is available on Google Play.

Flint is a mobile payment service for small businesses. Designed for businesses that operate outside of traditional retail stores, Flints iOS and Android apps allow users to take credit cards without a card reader – by scanning instead of swiping – or via online invoice payments. The platform also provides digital coupons, online social reviews and a merchant portal for payment tracking, invoice management and others. Founded in 2011, Flint is backed by a number of Silicon Valley investors and mobile operators.

In recent news, Flint Mobile has entered an agreement with Leap Payments, a credit card merchant services company.