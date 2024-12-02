Flint launches mobile app payment integration with App2App Connect

Designed for business applications that help SMBs manage clients, forms, jobs, appointments or sales orders from their smartphones, App2App Connect enables developers to embed a ‘Take Payment’ button in their app with minimal coding. Flints proprietary card scanning technology eliminates the need for card readers.

Flint has also revealed the addition of support for American Express and Discover card payments via its updated iOS and Android apps.

Users can initiate payment by tapping a ‘Take Payment’ button embedded in the business app. Transaction-related data such as base payment amount, tax, item description and client email is automatically populated into the Flint app for card capture, processing, and an optional receipt, invoice or coupon. Once the payment has been accepted, the user is returned to the originating app along with real-time transaction confirmation data.

Flint is a mobile payment service for small businesses. Designed for businesses that operate outside of traditional retail stores, Flints iOS and Android apps allow users to take credit cards without a card reader – by scanning instead of swiping – or via online invoice payments. The platform also provides digital coupons, online social reviews and a merchant portal for payment tracking, invoice management and others. Founded in 2011, Flint is backed by a number of Silicon Valley investors and mobile operators.