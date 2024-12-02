Flint integrates mobile payments with Intuits QuickBooks Online

Flint is a mobile phone-based payment app that syncs all transactions, line item information and customer information with the users QuickBooks Online account.

Flint is a mobile payment service for small businesses. Designed for businesses that operate outside of traditional retail stores, Flints iOS and Android apps allow users to take credit cards without a card reader – by scanning instead of swiping – or via online invoice payments. The platform also provides digital coupons, online social reviews and a merchant portal for payment tracking, invoice management and others. Founded in 2011, Flint is backed by a number of Silicon Valley investors and mobile operators.

In recent news, Flint Mobile has unveiled the addition of invoicing, online payment acceptance and other customer management tools to the Android version of its no-card-reader mobile payment app, which is used by small, service-centric businesses that operate outside of traditional storefront environments.