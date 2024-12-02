Flint bolsters connection to Apple Wallet

Upgrades include SMS-delivered receipts and coupons that can be imported into Apple Wallet (currently known as Passbook). The new features enable Flints business users to generate repeat business by simplifying coupon creation, distribution, storage and redemption for iPhone business users and their customers.

According to Flagship Research, more than 25% of US mobile device users already use Passbook. Of those, nearly 70% cite coupons as their number one use, with virtually all coming from national chains. Flint is a mobile payments provider to enable businesses of any size to capitalize on this tool. Businesses can create offers in the Flint app and send text messages with links that automatically download customized coupons into the Apple Wallet. The app will handle redemption via an embedded QR code reader. There is no need for a separate loyalty offer app, no redemption hassles and no need for customers to sort through their emails, flyers or printouts to find relevant offers.

This update is the first of a series of new features that Flint is developing for its iOS app. On Apples July 21, Q3 2015 conference call, Apples CFO Luca Maestri reinforced that Apple is working with app developers, including Flint. As an Apple mobility partner, Flint will add iOS-specific features to its own app as well as collaborate with other business app developers working on the iOS platform.

Flints mobile application uses the iPhones camera to scan credit card numbers instead of swiping them through an external card reader. In addition to getting paid without a ‘dongle,’ Flint provides online payments via invoicing, email, web or social feeds as well as team management for up to 100 users.

Flint extends its functionalities to other app developers with its App2App Connect offering, freeing app providers from having to distribute and support hardware accessories in order to accept credit card payments. Designed for business applications that help SMBs manage clients, forms, jobs, appointments or sales orders from their smartphones, App2App Connect enables developers to embed a Take Payment button in their app with minimal coding.

Flint is a mobile payment service for small businesses. Designed for businesses that operate outside of traditional retail stores, Flints iOS and Android apps allow users to take credit cards without a card reader – by scanning instead of swiping – or via online invoice payments. The platform also provides digital coupons, online social reviews and a merchant portal for payment tracking, invoice management and others. Founded in 2011, Flint is backed by a number of Silicon Valley investors and mobile operators.