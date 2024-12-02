Flint and Leap partner for mobile payments

Under the agreement, Leap Payments is set to resell Flints mobile payment services. Flints combination of credit card acceptance without a card reader and on-the-go invoicing with online payments aims to be an enhanced solution for local service businesses. The addressable user base includes approximately 17 million independent US businesses that work outside of traditional storefront environments, such as photographers, contractors, IT consultants, health and fitness consultants and freelancers.

Flint is a mobile payment service for small businesses. Designed for businesses that operate outside of traditional retail stores, Flints iOS and Android apps allow users to take credit cards without a card reader – by scanning instead of swiping – or via online invoice payments. The platform also provides digital coupons, online social reviews and a merchant portal for payment tracking, invoice management and others. Founded in 2011, Flint is backed by a number of Silicon Valley investors and mobile operators.

In December 2013, Flint Mobile added invoicing and coupons functionalities and integrated the Apple Passbook virtual wallet to its mobile payment app