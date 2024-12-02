



In a bid to deliver improved payment services to eligible Canadian travellers, FlightHub, a subsidiary of the travel innovation company Momentum Ventures, entered a partnership with Affirm, a payment network that focuses on supporting consumers and assisting merchants’ growth. The decision to collaborate can be attributed to a 2023 FlightHub survey, which uncovered that 48% of Canadians are minimising other spending to afford travel due to increasing inflation costs. Considering this, the company aimed to provide more affordable travel options to support them in enjoying their trips and experiences without compromising their financial situations.











FlightHub and Affirm’s plans in Canada

Before expanding their alliance in Canada, Affirm has been a partner to FlightHub’s sister brand since 2019 in the US, with the two companies currently planning to offer increased flexibility and choice at checkout to eligible travellers. The announcement comes before the summer season when many Canadians intend to travel, with both Affirm and FlightHub working towards providing a more budget-friendly and accessible travel experience.



Additionally, the partnership is set to allow FlightHub to make booking and paying for flights more convenient and flexible. By opting for Affirm at checkout, consumers can divide the total cost of their purchase of nearly USD 146 or more into monthly payments, subject to eligibility. The total costs are displayed and consumers do not have to pay more than they agree at checkout, as no late or hidden fees are included when leveraging Affirm’s services. Representatives from Affirm underlined that their company focuses on delivering an improved payment experience by allowing eligible consumers to purchase in the way that works for their budgets, without being required to pay revolving interest or late fees.