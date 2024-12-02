















Through Flexys’ cloud-based software, clients are set to be able to work more efficiently by leveraging automation and digitisation. As a collections management technology provider, Flexys intends to enhance the collections technology industry via its real-time platform which offers 24/7 digital customer self-service. Considering that one of Acquired.com’s objectives is to deliver businesses such as Flexys with an improved payment infrastructure and technology, the company works towards enabling them to unify, manage, and optimise the entire payment lifecycle.By joining forces with Acquired.com, Flexys is set to be able to implement an improved solution that can enhance the debt collection payment experience for customers. The two companies began their collaboration by working on equipping Flexys’ platform with Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Open Banking-enabled payments. Also, Acquired.com assisted Flexys in implementing a multi-acquiring strategy, offering the latter additional options for transaction approval, payment type, acquirer data, and cost control.

More information on the announcement

According to Flexys’ officials, the company is committed to providing improved solutions that can enhance the customer experience. By collaborating with Acquired.com, Flexys aims to offer its clients a simplified, user-friendly payment experience enabled by technologies like digital wallets and Open Banking. Moreover, representatives from Acquired.com underscored that the alliance with Flexys is set to provide the latter’s customer base with its payment solution portfolio. As Acquired.com’s products have been developed around the collections and recoveries divisions for financial services companies, the firm focuses on offering enhanced payment offerings to Flexys’ enterprise user base.



Furthermore, the partnership highlights both companies’ allegiance to increasing flexibility for agents and customers and delivering a simplified payment experience across all payment methods. By working with Flexys, the collaboration is set to support debt collection agents, enhance payment success, and assist the evolution of more accessible and dynamic payment journeys.