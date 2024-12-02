FlexShopper announces a partnership with PayTomorrow

The primary aim of this partnership is to expandthe financing options available to retail merchants. The collaboration was implemented with Monro Inc., a tire and automotive service chain with around 1,300 locations across the US. This rollout is part of a larger effort to provide consumers with more flexible payment methods.

FlexShopper’s LTO solutions cater to consumers who may not have access to traditional credit and are designed to support a variety of retail sectors. The integration with PayTomorrow enables FlexShopper’s financing options to be embedded directly into merchants’ point-of-sale systems and ecommerce platforms. This integration allows customers to use their spending limits for purchases at participating retailers.

Representatives from FlexShopper noted that the partnership with PayTomorrow represents a significant step towards offering improved financing solutions to both consumers and merchants. They highlighted the recent launch with Monro Inc., indicating that initial results have surpassed expectations.

PayTomorrow’s platform is designed to streamline consumer access to financing, including LTO, through a seamless integration with merchant systems. This setup aims to simplify the checkout process and enable merchants to offer a wider range of payment solutions.

Officials from PayTomorrow expressed optimism about the partnership, stating that it will allow merchants to serve a broader spectrum of customers, including those with varying credit profiles. In essence, the partnership between FlexShopper and PayTomorrow is intended to enhance the accessibility of payment solutions for consumers, particularly those with limited funding options. The integration is also designed to be easily adopted by retail partners, thereby facilitating an increase in sales.

More information about the two companies

PayTomorrow is a financial technology company that helps businesses offer consumers multiple financing and payment options through a single application at the point of sale. The platform connects consumers with lenders, ensuring they receive the best financing offer based on their credit profile. PayTomorrow’s services are compatible with various ecommerce platforms and in-store systems.

FlexShopper is a financial technology company providing payment options to underserved consumers through its online marketplace and partner merchants. The company offers LTO and lending products to a wide range of consumer segments.