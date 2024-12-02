Flexport simplifies ocean logistics for Shopify's merchants

Through the Flexport app available on the Shopify app store, merchants can now quote, book, track, and ship products to the US, with additional port coverage coming in 2023.









Merchants can seamlessly integrate their product library from their Shopify store, gain SKU-level visibility to inventory in transit, and choose the right ocean freight shipping solution for their business. This includes Less-than-Container-Load (LCL) and Full-Container-Load (FCL) services, along with customs clearance and enhanced cargo protection. Merchants will also have access to real-time cost estimates and the ability to leverage enterprise-grade reporting and analytics to remove common barriers to freight forwarding.





Facilitating global trade

Shopify and Flexport share a joint vision of breaking down global supply chain barriers for businesses of all sizes. Flexport’s integration and Shopify’s Fulfilment Network app enable any merchant to connect their supply chain to Shop Promise, without requiring any supply chain expertise, according to officials from the online marketplace company.

Combining Shopify's merchant platform with Flexport's logistics expertise and technology simplifies end-to-end supply chain management. Shopify became a strategic investor through Flexport's Series E funding round in 2022. As part of the investment, Shopify and Flexport have forged a strategic relationship and a shared vision to build a unified supply chain network for merchants ‘from factory floor to customer door’.

Flexport’s representatives said that global logistics providers have chronically underserved small-and-medium-sized businesses. They are happy to deepen the partnership with Shopify to enable SMBs with the logistics infrastructure, expertise, and technology typically reserved for enterprise companies with more experience and resources. The Flexport App on Shopify gives merchants seamless access to logistics solutions, a step forward in the roadmap to facilitate the growth of SMBs worldwide.



