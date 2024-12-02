Flexport's technology now makes it easy for businesses to plan, visualise and execute the movement of goods from manufacturer to the customer's store or door, unified under one technology platform.











Augmenting the whole supply chain

Through the integration of Shopify Logistics, Flexport will strengthen its advanced AI-driven optimisation to streamline the full global supply chain, reducing costs and improving reliability for customers. Traditional supply chain technology has failed to create a single system for end-to-end supply chain planning, visibility, and execution, as per the press release. Flexport intends to change all that, reducing out-of-stocks for customers, costs for companies, and decreasing the environmental impact of the movement of goods.

The supply chain’s company executives stated that for Flexport, this acquisition enables their vision for a full digital transformation of the global supply chain that they will bring to all customers. This democratisation and pooling of scale will level the playing field for cost and speed of delivery for all businesses, not just large corporations in the world. The end-to-end supply chain industry has not undergone the technological breakthroughs and data platforming they have seen in other sectors. Flexport is changing that.





The logistics partner for Shopify merchants

Flexport will also become the official Shopify Logistics Partner and provider of Shop Promise for millions of Shopify merchants. Shop Promise enables transparent shipping timelines, including two-day and next-day delivery options to customers of Shopify merchants and will be extensible to all major commerce platforms. These services will be supported by Flexport and available on the merchant-facing Shopify Fulfillment Network app, which offers merchants an integrated logistics experience through Shopify.

Officials from Shopify said that a key part of the success of Shopify Logistics to-date has been their mission-aligned and knowledgeable partner, Flexport. This announcement will enable Flexport and Shopify to carry the merchant-centred logistics vision forward, and give more businesses access to a fast, flexible, and affordable logistics network that seamlessly integrates with the Shopify tools.

Flexport expects the deal to close in the second quarter subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals.