



Following this announcement, the launch is expected to enable businesses and clients to access the possibility to accelerate traditional ACH payments, as well as receive funds same-day.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on FlexPoint’s product launch announcement

FlexPoint represents a payments platform that was purpose-built for managed service providers (MSPs) and the businesses and companies that they serve. Flexpoint aims to deliver clients optimised, simple, and secure payments and cashflows through robust automation and deep integrations.

Until recently, same-day ACH represented an exclusive feature for mostly large enterprises that pushed payments. Through this launch, FlexPoint aims to bring faster transactions to other businesses in the region of the US. By leveraging a proprietary AI-driven risk model and the recent launch of the Federal Reserve’s FedNow payments infrastructure, FlexPoint aims to accurately underwrite and mitigate payment risk in order to deliver same-day pull payments to businesses. These would otherwise only have access to traditional ACH transfers, which can take up to 5 business days to process.

At the same time, same-day ACH is traditionally only available for pushing transactions and accounts payable. With the use of FlexPoint expertise and suite of services, businesses and firms will have the possibility to effectively manage their accounts receivable by pulling payments and receiving funds during the same day.