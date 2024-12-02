Flexi-Fi fast-tracks credit apps with Miteks helps

Through this agreement, Flexi-Fi is keeping its partners KYC compliant, and data privacy is ensured. Mitek’s Mobile Verify solution helps the Flexi-Fi credit assessment team to make confident decisions in seconds. The retail payments provider expects this biometric onboarding deployment to result in an increase in daily credit applications.

The aim of the integration of Mitek’s Mobile Verify functionality aimed to improve customer experience. Also, the company saves Flexi-Fi some time and resources, as the credit assessment team is able to make more accurate decisions in real time.