Flexa acquires Drop Party to deliver marketing services for merchants

Drop Party will join the suite of Flexa product offerings and will bolster Flexa’s commitment to merchants, facilitating creative promotional campaigns. Under the Flexa umbrella, the Drop Party team will continue to focus on supporting new drop parties that further connect fans and Flexa merchants, evolve loyalty platforms, and integrate new technologies like NFTs and instant digital payments. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2020, Drop Party aims to deepen the relationship between a brand and a fan, allowing them to own a piece of the experience in the form of high-quality products. Drop Party manages services from end-to-end including design and sourcing, production, fulfillment, and customer service.

Flexa provides merchants and developers with integrations for digital currency acceptance that are fast, affordable, and completely fraud-proof. Founded in 2018, Flexa’s mission is to make payments more efficient and accessible for people all over the world.