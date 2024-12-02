FleetCor agrees to buy Comdata for almost USD 3.45 bln

FleetCor said it would finance the transaction with about USD 2.4 billion of new debt and the issuance of about 7.3 million common shares.

Recently, FleetCor reported that its second-quarter profit rose 21%. The company raised its 2014 guidance for adjusted earnings per share to USD 5.04 to USD 5.10, from a previous range of USD 4.97 to USD 5.07.

US-based Comdata processes purchases, payroll and accounts payable for companies in a range of industries.