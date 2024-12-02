FlashFX to address onboarding security with 4Stop KYC and anti-fraud solution

FlashFX is an international money payment service that can transfer to 35 countries across 18 currencies securely, and with no transaction fees. It is underpinned by the latest technology and partly integrated with Ripple, providing automated payments platform to its users. FlashFX aims to boost the security of their services by integrating 4Stops all-in-one KYC, compliance and anti-fraud technology to future-proof their risk mitigation and compliance processes.

One of 4Stops technology features is providing hundreds of global KYC data sources available with real-time activation and performance, all from their single API. The primary implementation of 4Stops technology for FlashFX focuses on performing KYC verifications, including real-time document identity authentication in a manner that does not compromise the onboarding experience.

Furthermore, 4Stop performs additional transactional authentication functionality to provide FlashFX end-users with further confidence when facilitating transactions around the world. Through this single integration, FlashFX has access to 4Stops proprietary anti-fraud technology to automate risk management processes with a multi-faceted, real-time risk engine, real-time intelligence and transactional monitoring, all from a centralised view.

