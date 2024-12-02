Fivory and Wa! merger brings out Lyf Pay, a new mobile payments solution

Lyf Pay is an European initiative, bringing together BNP Paribas, Carrefour, Crédit Mutuel, Auchan, Mastercard, Oney and Total.

Developed in conjunction with retailers and with the customer firmly in mind, Lyf Pay covers an extremely broad set of needs: in-store payments, ranging from small local shops to large retail chains; online shopping; friends and family payments; and even charitable donations.

More than that, the app integrates payment cards, loyalty cards and coupons, and displays news flashes from users’ favourite shops, alerting them to available special offers, and provides information on their expenditure.

The app is non-proprietary and can be installed on any type of smartphone and it will be available as of 18 May.