Five Guys and Ingenico ePayments to boost multichannel payments

Supported by Lineten’s NOQU and live from September 2016 in flagship restaurants in Paris and Madrid, the solution provides a scalable ePayment gateway that enables Five Guys customers to shop securely from mobile, tablet or laptop.

Customers in both cities can now pre-order and pre-pay for food, progressing directly to the pick-up point for collection. The system accepts multiple currencies and payment types as well as a choice of language support options. Five Guys has also been able to use the gateway with its chosen local acquirers.

Five Guys has embraced the way today’s discerning consumer wants convenience and security at their fingertips, no matter what device they use to browse and pay for goods and services.

Ingenico will support Five Guys as it looks to develop volume growth from more live sites in France and Spain, helping secure a transaction volume uplift by offering a localised payment experience. The company will start planning the next phase of its expansion across Europe soon.