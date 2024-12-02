five degrees, Entersekt partner for new banking approach

The collaboration is aimed to help the financial services providers meet challenges and unlock opportunities in Europe and further, strengthening their own positions within the global market for banking and finance software solutions.

Entersekt is a B2B2C fintech company based in South Africa. Its European headquarters are in Utrecht, the Netherlands, with additional locations in Canada, Germany, Mauritius, the US and the UK, among other places.

For more information about Entersekt, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.