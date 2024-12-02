Five Degrees, BillPro launch digital cross-border banking services in Europe

This partnership enables Five Degrees and BillPro to support businesses and fintech companies globally, across different industries. Matrix, Five Degrees’ core banking solution, will be at the heart of the technology.

As part of the agreement signed today, BillPro will use Matrix as their digital core banking platform and will also offer it to its partners as a unique extra service.

This will strengthen the position of Five Degrees in the European market for Digital Banking platforms, while BillPro will be able to launch fast, continuously innovate and offer banking services to its global clients and partners.

BillPro has been offering merchant payment processing and acquiring services to small and large businesses for over 10 years. Matrix will be central to the new digital banking stack that BillPro will launch, enabling international businesses of any size to access cross border banking services, as well as enabling fintech companies to build their own financial products.