Argenta, Bank Van Breda, Beobank, Crelan, and vdk bank have joined EPI as members in order to bring Wero to more European customers.

The European Payments Initiative has welcomed five new members in the region of Belgium, enabling them to prepare to roll out Wero, EPI’s digital wallet and instant account-to-account (A2A) payment solution, as well as offer it to their customers starting in H1 2026.

The initiative will allow the banks to serve their clients in an improved manner with the use of an accessible and secure payment tool, as it will also accelerate the process of bringing proximity and technology together for development and security. In addition, the financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the announcement

According to the official press release, the addition of these five banks will strengthen EPI’s footprint in the region of Belgium, as well as expand national coverage and reflect on the country’s strategy to optimise digital payments. At the same time, by integrating Wero into their offering from 2026, the banks aim to provide clients, entrepreneurs and liberal professions alike, with the possibility to access a fast, secure, and intuitive way to manage their payments, which is fully aligned with their daily needs. The decision to offer Wero as a standalone app also reflects the shared commitment to flexibility and customer-centric development, ensuring that clients can benefit from improved payment experiences on their own terms.

Once it is deployed, customers of these new member banks will be given the opportunity to access Wero services directly within their banking apps, enabling instant A2A payments. Furthermore, they will benefit from a secure journey for their daily transactions, whether paying back a friend, sending money to their family, transferring money to a professional, or making immediate transactions directly from their bank account for online or mobile shopping.

Bank Van Breda is expected to use the Wero standalone app, allowing its users and clients to download the application from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to access Wero services independently.

As part of its strategy, Wero will begin to offer ecommerce payments in the second half of 2025. This initiative will be followed by in-store payments, subscription management, and loyalty services from 2026.