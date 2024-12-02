FitPay expands Garmin Pay contactless payment feature

The Garmin Pay contactless payment feature and digital wallet, powered by FitPay, enables consumers to make contactless payments at millions of near field communication enabled (NFC) point-of-sale (POS) terminals worldwide.

Garmin Pay is powered by the FitPay Token Requester Management Platform, which enables cardholders to add their payment credentials to devices that are integrated with FitPays token management solution. The platform uses tokenization, a payment security technology that replaces cardholders account information with a unique digital identifier (a token), to transact secure contactless payments.

The payment feature includes a digital wallet, which is integrated into the Garmin Connect user application. In addition, Garmin Pay is also available on other smartwatches by Garmin including the D2 Delta S, D2 Delta, D2 Delta PX, fenix 5S Plus, fenix 5 Plus, fenix 5X Plus, Forerunner 645, Forerunner 645 Music, vívoactive 3 and vívoactive 3 Music.