Fitbit Pay now available at 7 major transit systems globally

The company will be part of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) One Metro New York (OMNY) contactless fare payment pilot program. Any user in New York with Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition, Fitbit Versa Special Edition, and Fitbit Ionic devices will be able to tap and pay-per-ride directly from their wrist on select MTA busses and subway lines.

Starting May 31 2019, Fitbit users with Fitbit Pay-enabled smartwatches and trackers can tap and pay to board all Staten Island buses, and all stops on the 4, 5 and 6 subway lines between Grand Central and Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center.

This pilot program marks the beginning of a long-term relationship with the MTA, with plans to extend the organisation’s OMNY program to the entire subway and bus system by 2021.