Fitbit, KBC launch Fitbit Pay in Belgium

The initiative makes KBC the first financial institution in Belgium to offer Fitbit Pay, a secure contactless payment option for customers who lead an active life.

In December 2018, KBC started a trial with 1.000 wearable devices (watches, rings, key rings and bracelets). Trial progress and initial findings will be communicated separately in due course.

To use Fitbit Pay, the customer first has to add his KBC (Brussels)/CBC debit card to his Fitbit Pay Wallet on his Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition, Versa or Ionic device by following simple steps in the Fitbit mobile app.

To make payments in shops that accept contactless payments, users press and hold the left-side button until the digital payment card is seen on the device screen, then – when prompted – enter their four-digit PIN code and hold the watch near the payment terminal until a confirmation of payment appears.

Fitbit Pay transactions use tokenization, a type of payment security technology that replaces card holders account details with a unique digital ID (a ‘token’), ensuring that the users card information is never shared with merchants or with Fitbit. For added security, users have to choose a PIN during device set-up.