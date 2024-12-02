Fit Pay enables contactless payments with Bitcoin via Flip

The initial production run of the Flip payment device as well as the end-to-end testing of the digital wallet and Bitcoin exchange integration to enable the device have all been completed.

Flips near field communication (NFC) antenna allows it to transact payments at any retail point of sale location that accepts contactless payments. Flip stores a preloaded amount of US. dollars that are exchanged from the users existing Bitcoin account. Flip includes a digital wallet that allows the user to set how much value they would like their Flip to hold and when they would like it to reload. Flip does not need to be charged.