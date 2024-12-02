Fiserv's Polcard introduces PAX A920Pro SmartPOS



The collaboration marks another milestone between Fiserv and NOVELPAY – Fintech Software House, following the successful implementation of unattended IM20 terminals. They have been deployed in ticket machines provided by The Mint's of Poland and in DHL's parcel machines.











Per the announcement, featuring the latest PCI and Android operating system, the A920Pro boasts a 5.5-inch touchscreen. According to Fiserv Polska, the A920Pro stands out for its compact size, intuitive interface, delivering smartphone-like user experience, and efficient battery. This design is set to enhance convenience for mobile workers as it eliminates the need to carry additional cables and chargers, with no risk for the device to quickly discharge.





With various connectivity options, including WiFi and 4G modules, PolCard from Fiserv became the first acquirer in the Polish market to offer clients the capability to integrate the payment device with ECR systems through cloud solutions.





Furthermore, the official announcement states that PAX A920Pro facilitates wireless and swift connections tailored to specific industries, such as courier services, catering, hospitality, or beauty.





Its integration with numerous business applications allows clients to receive their A920Pro terminals with functionalities finely tuned to their specific needs. Whether it's a courier application, a solution for accepting tips in restaurants or streamlining orders in stores, the possibilities are vast.





About Fiserv

Fiserv seeks to help clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; ecommerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform.







About PAX

PAX Technology is a payment terminal solutions vendor, with over 70 million point-of-sale payment devices deployed in more than 120 countries. The company goes to market through a global network of reputable payment system integrator channel partners and franchise offices.