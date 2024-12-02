Fiservs Branch Kiosk offers palm vein identification

Interactive Branch Kiosk provides consumers the ability to conduct transactions within the branch lobby, drive-thru, and other physical touchpoints. The kiosk integrates with the Verifast palm vein identification solution from Fiserv to offer biometric authentication security. It can accommodate a range of authentication capabilities, such as Card/PIN and User ID/Password.

The solution allows consumers to check balances and make payments on loans, withdraw cash against credit cards or debit cards, authenticate over-limit cash withdrawals, make money transfers, and complete other advanced transactions typically done at the teller line. The Interactive Branch Kiosk hardware can integrate directly with a bank or credit union’s core account processing platform and card services network, which means that every account can be accessed from the kiosk, and users have the same access to just-deposited funds as they would through the teller line.