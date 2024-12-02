Fiserv underpins European first movers to instant payments

EBA RT1 facilitates 24/7 payments in line with the SEPA Credit Transfer Instant (SCT Inst) Scheme.

Fiserv is enabling the shift to real-time payments for banks with a presence in a total of 9 European countries. The banks utilize the Dovetail payment solution from Fiserv, which was the first to be tested and confirmed ready for SCT Inst in partnership with a leading European bank earlier this year.

The Dovetail payment solution offers unmatched support for real-time clearings, including RT1, TIPS and Equens across Europe, and STET in France and Belgium. The Dovetail solution enables native, real-time item level processing and support for 10 instant payments infrastructures globally, including the new US real-time payment capabilities available through Zelle and The Clearing House.

Fiserv provides SEPA processing for EBA STEP2, Equens, STET and EURO1 and TARGET2.

The Dovetail payment solution enables banks to connect to any of these clearings from a single platform in a way that best matches their needs, including direct connectivity or via SIA, EBICs, or SWIFT.

Dovetail solutions are offered by Fiserv as a result of its recent acquisition of Dovetail Group.