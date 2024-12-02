Fiserv to acquire mobile payments company Monitise

AIM-listed Monetise worth about GBP 2 billion at its peak in early 2014, but faced increased competition from mobile payment systems offered by the likes of Alphabet and Apple.

In 2015, Monitise put itself up for sale, blaming changes in its business model for a string of revenue warnings, but failed to find a buyer.

The Fiserv offer represents a premium of 26% to the closing price of 2.30 pence per Monitise share on 12 June 2017.