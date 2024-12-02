Fiserv taps The Clearing House's real-time payments solution

Fiserv financial institution clients will be able to access The Clearing House RTP network and support a range of consumer and commercial payment services via NOW Gateway from Fiserv. NOW Gateway acts as an adaptable access point for financial institutions that want to support real-time payment options in a changing market.

Through a single integration to NOW Gateway, financial institutions can offer their customers access to a range of current and emerging real-time payment services, including Zelle person-to-person payments, payouts for gig economy work or insurance claims, interbank account transfers, and real-time bill payments. The connection to the RTP network will enable financial institutions to send and receive real-time payments over the RTP network, which connects to over 60% of bank accounts in the US, on behalf of their customers.

Fiserv company officials stated that the demand for real-time payments continues to accelerate, as evidenced by the consistent double-digit year-over-year growth they see in real-time P2P payments at their company. To remain competitive, financial institutions must offer real-time payment capabilities. That’s why they are facilitating real-time implementation for any financial institution. Their work with The Clearing House to integrate the RTP network with the NOW Gateway is the latest advancement towards this goal.

Broadly enabling financial institutions to deploy real-time payments can forge stronger bonds of trust and utility with customers, particularly when it comes to helping them send and receive money in an emergency, avoid late fees, or avert service termination, according to the press release. Through The Clearing House and Fiserv, financial institutions can open the door to a full suite of essential real-time payment capabilities.