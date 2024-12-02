Fiserv signs up two new credit unions

The platform is called Portico and it integrates other digital and mobile banking solutions from Fiserv.

Sioux Valley Community Credit Union is based in Sioux City, Iowa, and was founded in 1952. In addition to Portico, Sioux Valley will also implement debit and credit processing, digital and mobile banking, and bill payment solutions from Fiserv.

Coulee Dam FCU is based in Washington, and was founded in 1941 to serve those working on the Grand Coulee Dam Project.

The credit union will partner with Fiserv for a large portion of its technology solutions in addition to core account processing – including online banking and loan origination.

Fiserv has signed 15 credit unions or installs onto Portico in 2017.