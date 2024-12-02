Fiserv selected by United Credit Union for payment solution

In addition to its on-premise deployment of CUnify, United will add CheckFreeRXP from Fiserv and the Popmoney person-to-person (P2P) payment service.

United Credit Union has been in business since 1935 and has grown to be over a USD 140 million financial institution offering financial services to over 20,000 members.

Fiserv is a global technology provider serving the financial services industry in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management.