



Through this deal, Fiserv seeks to accelerate the deployment of its Clover platform and operating system across Europe and offer augmented capabilities to a combined merchant and partner base. CCV is a payment solutions provider operating in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany. The company focuses its efforts on facilitating reliable, efficient, and simplified end-to-end payments in the customer journey.











At the time of writing, the financial terms of the transaction between Fiserv and CCV have not been disclosed to the public. The news comes just two weeks after Fiserv completed another acquisition, this time of Payfare. The move incorporated Payfare's co-founders and employees into Fiserv. Additionally, it allowed Fiserv to further improve its Embedded Finance offering by including Payfare's card programme management and white-label consumer application. By merging these capabilities with Fiserv's processing infrastructure, banking ledger services, and integrated solutions, the company sought to widen its suite of Embedded Banking, payment, and lending solutions.





Why did Fiserv acquire CCV?

The acquisition is set to augment the existing operational and client support models of both Fiserv and CCV, enabling the creation of an optimised omnichannel offering that allows more European businesses to accept payments through the former’s suite of products. Commenting on the news, representatives from Fiserv mentioned that the addition of CCV facilitates faster deployment of their company’s Clover platform and operating system, delivering extended capabilities to clients across Europe. Also, Fiserv intends to build on CCV’s foundation and ensure continued advancement and improvement.

Furthermore, CCV underlined that offering its merchant and partner network Fiserv’s products enables them to access modern and reliable payment technology. With their complementary strategic capabilities, CCV and Fiserv are set to facilitate optimal solutions for current and future clients.