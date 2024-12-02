Fiserv and DadeSystems to automate accounts receivables for banks

Fiserv will be serving as a connection point through which institutions can access DadePay AR Automation as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution. Financial institutions can offer the solution as a standalone service or as a complement to the commercial banking suite from Fiserv, helping businesses lower total accounts receivable costs and improve accuracy.

Proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms used by DadePay AR Automation lower overall processing costs with ‘straight thru’ processing rates. The algorithms work together with optical character recognition technology, machine learning, and automated processes to accelerate payment processing speeds, increase operational efficiency, and eliminate unnecessary fees.

In addition to high automation rates and accuracy, DadePay AR Automation provides a single, enterprise-wide archive of integrated receivables for all types of payments and remittances from any channel.