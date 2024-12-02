Fiserv and Alpha Payments Cloud partner for instant payments in Australia

The partnership will provide Australian banks with an enhanced way to process payments in Australia, beside the AlphaHub Payments as a Service platform offering. The AlphaHub introduces Australian banks toa new middleware layer that provides access to overlay services instantly to speed up the introduction of new functionalities.

Accessing these new functionalities through the AlphaHub’s solution library removes the need for any extra internal development, as all new solution integrations are accessible on the platform for immediate use within the transaction orchestration layer.

Fiserv has over 20 years experience of operating in Australia and processes 80% of the cheque volume in the country, already delivering key components of the payments infrastructure. Across Asia Pacific, Fiserv provides a range of solutions to clients through its 3000+ associates in the region including offices in Sydney and Singapore.

Worldwide, Fiserv supports more than 14,500 clients in over 80 countries with more than 21,000 associates, and moves more than USD 1 trillion each year on behalf of its clients. In 2015, payments made with Australian cards and cheques totalled almost AUD 2 trillion, with cards accounting for over AUD 670 billion spent.