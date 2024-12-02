According to the official release, eligible debit and credit card holders now have the option to redeem their uChoose Rewards points when making purchases on both Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app.

More precisely, customers with accounts at financial institutions that are part of the uChoose Rewards programme and enrolled in the Amazon Shop with Points programme have the option of using their rewards points and redeeming them for either a portion or the full amount of their qualifying purchases at checkout.

Reportedly over 200 financial institutions are enrolled in the uChoose Rewards programme, and more will become part of it by the end of 2023. Cardholders who want to check if their financial institution is eligible can do so by logging onto their uChoose Rewards account.

There are purportedly no fees associated with using uChoose Rewards points when paying for an order. To use their rewards points, customers have to link their uChoose Rewards account on Amazon. Once this is completed, the payment option will be available at checkout.

The rewards can be used to cover all or a part of an order, with tax and shipping included. The remaining balance, if the case, can then be paid using the same card, an Amazon.com gift card, credit balance, or promotional coupons.





The wider context

As outlined in the official release, the new offering was developed as a response to the market demand. According to a 2022 study conducted by Fiserv, approximately 71% of consumers who have multiple payment cards choose a card for a purchase based on the chance to accumulate rewards.

Even more to this point, a survey conducted by the Mercator Advisory Group showed that 39% of consumers stated that the prospect of receiving redeemable points for specific merchandise, travel, or entertainment would serve as a motivating factor for them to increase their card usage.

By adding Amazon Shop with Points to its uChoose Rewards offering, Fiserv banks on this market trend.

Fiserv is a technology provider that services the financial sector. Its offerings cover areas such as account processing, digital banking, card issuer processing and network services, payments, ecommerce, and merchant acquiring and processing. Moreover, the company extends a Clover cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform.

Earlier in 2023, the company was granted a license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to operate as a Major Payment Institution (MPI).