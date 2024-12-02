Fiserv acquires mortgage lending technology provider PCLender

This acquisition will allow Fiserv clients to deliver mortgage lending solutions for their customers. The company wants to simply the lending experience for financial institutions and borrowers by designing a set of tools to initiate, process, underwrite and deliver loans in a secure, paperless environment.

PCLender’s assets provide a set of internet-based mortgage solutions for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders. The end-to-end solution simplifies origination, document collection and compliance reporting, streamlining consumer direct and retail mortgage and HELOC loan origination. The company can provide solutions for lenders that process more than 5,000 loans per month.