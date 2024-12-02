Fischer Identity advances business partnership with iovation

The identity management company continues to expand their product offerings for consumers by offering a new integration with iovation, a TransUnion company. Fischers integration with iovations LaunchKey technology expands the Fischer Authenticator MFA capabilities to include risk- based multifactor authentication to secure online accounts.

As a result of the integration, Fischers integration provides 5 factors of identity verification to their customers to help them secure their sensitive processes. Moreover, organization are now able to eliminate secret questions from their identity verification processes.

iovation provides online businesses and their global end users with device-based authentication and mobile security solutions for fraud and risk prevention. For more information about iovation, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.