FISCAL Technologies launches Purchase-to-Pay risk management platform

NXG Forensics combines a comprehensive range of tests with machine learning to deliver unparalleled risk protection. It is designed specifically for Finance, P2P, Shared Services and AP teams and sits securely in the cloud, to reduce payment risks, fraud and compliances issues.

The powerful user interface and diagnostic reporting elevates finance teams away from transaction processing to strengthening internal controls that reduce costs, protect working capital and drive process improvements.

NXG Forensics integrates into all major ERP systems and delivers constant protection and monitoring. By using a platform of continually evolving detection methods and machine learning, new fraud tests are regularly added to keep organisations ahead of emerging threats.

The forensic analysis engine in NXG Forensics seeks to improve supplier risk profiling by identifying more high-risk transaction exceptions than before, whilst reducing the number of false positives.