FIS TRANSAXpay assists merchants with UK launch of Apple Pay

FIS currently secures and processes all card payments, including debit, credit and contactless, for Costa. It also supports Apple Pay in the UK.

TRANSAXpay is payment application data security standard (PA-DSS) certified; and FIS provides both standard encryption-based services and point-to-point-encryption (P2PE) certified solutions to enable retailers to meet the demands of the payment card industry data security standard (PCI DSS).