FIS teams up with Visa for B2B cross border payments

This will facilitate FIS’ customers to process cross border payments. According to the supplier, the collaboration will enable both FIS’ and Visa’s clients to send their corporate B2B payments directly to and from another participating bank. This process is expected to weed out any friction associated with multiple intermediaries.

In order to accelerate the transaction process on the Visa B2B Connect platform, FIS has created a custom integration module which will significantly reduce the need for clients to perform technology updates to their existing systems.