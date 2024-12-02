



Through this move, FIS and Kipp seek to mitigate the issues brought up by declined transactions due to insufficient funds, in turn supporting issuers recover lost revenue and assist top-of-wallet status with customers. With the solution, FIS intends to facilitate growth for its card issuing clients by simplifying financial operations, minimising complexities, and improving efficiency.











FIS and Kipp’s offering

The newly rolled out solution provides issuers with the ability to approve transactions when the available balance is insufficient, without consumers facing overdraft fees, by allowing merchants to voluntarily pay a premium to authorise NSF transactions. With this economic approach, issuers are set to be able to generate additional revenue while also preserving the customer experience at the point of sale.

Furthermore, the collaboration between FIS and Kipp enables issuers to benefit from this interconnected solution, allowing funds to move dynamically through debit accounts, card networks, and payment systems. Commenting on the initiative, representatives from FIS mentioned that the partnership highlights FIS’ commitment to supporting its clients in unlocking revenue streams and offering optimal payment experiences. The NSF authorisation solution focuses on mitigating key points of friction in the payment journey, supporting issuers in retaining customers and driving long-term value throughout the money lifecycle. At the same time, the solution solidifies FIS’ allegiance to delivering efficient, end-to-end experiences for businesses.





Latest news from FIS

At the beginning of May 2025, FIS rolled out its NextGen enterprise treasury platform, Treasury and Risk Manager – Quantum Cloud Edition. The cloud-native solution was centred on scaling workloads, transaction volumes, and enterprise connectivity, increasing these capabilities to deliver corporate treasurers better visibility of risk, augmented data-driven decision-making, and faster money movement.

The service reflected FIS’ commitment to advancing the money lifecycle, unlocking insights for more informed decisions and delivering customers a better understanding of risk exposure and capital allocation.