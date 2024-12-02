FIS rolls out BuyWay to enable mobile payments at the gas pump

The platform delivers seamless, secure, personalized shopping experiences at thousands of gas stations and convenience stores across US. Future installations will extend mobile payments to multiple market segments, including parking garages, restaurants and unattended kiosks.

BuyWay acts as a single point of integration, engaging cloud-based technology that connects apps on a consumer’s digital device or car to a merchant’s point-of-sale (POS) system – eliminating the need for retailers to purchase new hardware. It adds payment functionality to merchant apps, speeds up purchases by eliminating physical contact with the POS and increases security because no card data is passed through the POS. As a single point of integration, it also simplifies deployment and opens new sales opportunities. Importantly, it can be integrated into loyalty rewards programs, allowing instant rewards that drive customer loyalty and complete the customer purchase journey.

BuyWay will also help petroleum merchants accept Chase Pay, a digital payments solution that will provide a convenient, rewarding and secure way to pay in stores using a mobile phone, and on merchant websites, apps and at the pump.