FIS, PayPal set pace for Cardless Cash in the US

The collaboration was made possible by PayPal’s Paydiant team, which was acquired in April 2015.

Cardless Cash is currently used by more than 20 banks including BMO Harris, Wintrust, WSFS, Salem Five and Avidia Bank, and is expanding to a shared network of ATMs that all banks can access with FIS enabling the more than 80.000 ATMs it operates and expanding to more ATMs connected through its NYCETM network.

The collaboration with FIS allows PayPal to offer a solution that enables any bank to build cardless cash access into their own mobile banking apps on both iOS and Android and without needing to upgrade all of their ATM machines.