FIS partners Early Warning to enable FI offer real-time P2P payments

The partnership allows FIS, a financial services technology provider in the derivatives space, to offer financial institutions full-service, real-time money movement capabilities and solutions to meet the growing demands of digital customers.

The fully outsourced solution will enable each institution to utilise robust capabilities provided within the secure FIS infrastructure, including mobile and online consumer experiences, alerts and notifications, faster account integration, as well as capabilities for product support, regulatory compliance, risk management and anti-money laundering.

Zelle will be offered as a key part of the growing set of FIS real-time payment capabilities and solutions, which include External Transfers, Digital eGifting, and Bill Payment, all enabled through FIS PayNet and the FIS Open Payment Framework (OPF), according to Finance Magnates.