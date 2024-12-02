FIS opens financial inclusion hub in India to drive banking access

It is the seventh FIS lab focused on innovation. It is designed to provide a working, collaborative environment for FIS to cooperate with businesses, government organisations and NGOs across the country to create and test solutions that will help increase financial literacy for the majority of India’s unbanked population.

The lab’s interactive data tools also will help identify roadblocks to greater financial inclusion. For example, one of the lab’s first projects is the development of kiosk-based applications that can be deployed throughout the country to help promote financial literacy with students.

The idea behind the lab stems from FIS’ focus on “Giving Back,” one of the company’s five Guiding Principles that encourage a culture of service to clients, to FIS colleagues and to communities around the world to make a positive difference. In India, FIS employees live this principle by volunteering in their communities, hosting donation drives, building homes for the less fortunate, volunteering at local food shelters and many other activities.