FIS carries out SunGuard acquisition process

The acquisition positions FIS to offer a broad range of enterprise banking and capital markets capabilities that will further develop the financial industry worldwide.

“The global financial services sector is evolving rapidly, from regulatory headwinds to increasing capital requirements to new fintech participants vying for customer engagement. With the combination of enterprise banking and payments expertise along with well-established solutions in capital markets, risk management and investment operations, FIS is positioning itself to help their clients better navigate the challenging waters of todays industry,” said Jerry Silva, research director, Global Banking at IDC Financial Insights. “Industry dynamics and global demands have increased the need for strategic IT partners with enterprise vision that can break down silos and drive innovation.”

In connection with the acquisition, FIS will repay SunGard’s existing debt today except for SunGard’s senior notes which will be redeemed on 1 December, 2015, pursuant to previously issued redemption notices to noteholders.