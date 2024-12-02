



Through this move, FIS and Episode Six intend to support banks and issuers in launching new products to market more efficiently while also improving their payment infrastructure. The FIS International Issuing Hub merges FIS’ global scale and technology with Episode Six’s flexible issuer processing capabilities, resulting in an ecosystem that focuses on meeting financial institutions’ needs and supporting them in advancing their operations in the digital world.











The FIS International Issuing Hub

The solution centres on allowing banks and issuers to navigate complex business environments, rising competition, and scaling demand for simplified digital experiences. The new platform aims to mitigate these issues by offering institutions the tools they require to expand without being repressed by existing systems.

Furthermore, among the capabilities of the FIS International Issuing Hub, FIS and Episode Six mention:

Deployment of modern issuer processing features;

Ability to configure products across currencies, markets, and customer segments;

Growth efficiently while maintaining compliance across a variety of regulatory environments;

Advance their infrastructure with modular, API-first technology.

Commenting on the news, representatives from Episode Six mentioned that, with the FIS International Issuing Hub, the two companies seek to develop the payments landscape, enabling companies to evolve in the digital economy. As a cloud-native platform, Episode Six equips banks with the ability to modernise their technology without a full system migration, resulting in increased agility and minimised disruption.





