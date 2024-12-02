FIS acquires Torstone Technology





Following this announcement, the strategic deal is expected to further accelerate FIS’s capital markets technology offering, as the company had multiple acquisitions and landmark mandates recently.







More information on the acquisition

Torstone Technology represents a global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for post-trade securities, as well as derivatives processing technology that was developed in order to provide its suite of solutions and expertise for its customers and clients around the world. At the moment, the company is headquartered in London, with several offices in New York, Hong Kong, Toronto, Singapore, as well as Tokyo.

The acquisition will focus on the increased demand among Torstone’s Technology client base, who are required in order to optimise their overall post-trade processes and to meet increasing regulatory requirements in the regions of the UK and Europe. By combining Torstone’s technology with FIS’s global reach, the companies aim to improve the latter’s portfolio of capital markets technology services.

FIS is a global fintech that developed in the overall capital markets technology space through several acquisitions and organically. Following this deal, Torstone will be given the possibility to scale its technology and expand its overall global footprint as well. Additionally, the companies will be enabled to deliver optimised operational efficiencies and reduce costs for users, while also driving development in the post-trade processing market.

Furthermore, the acquisition represents an important step into FIS’s strategy of development, as the vendor can add modern securities processing offerings to the already existing suite of capital markets that are currently focused on capabilities. The firms will prioritise the procedure of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the region, while also meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and partners as well. The deal is also expected to open new avenues for development within the capital market sector, while also improving customer service.



