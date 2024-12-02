FirstBank selects Fundtech cash management solution

The bank selected CASHplus for its cash management product’s scalability, mobile and tablet delivery channels, and overall user experience.

CASHplus provides a suite of banking and payment functionality. Using a single dashboard across all delivery channels, it gives customers the ability to personalize dashboards and client screens, create shortcuts and set up favorites.

In January 2014, Fundtech hired Michael F. Jackson as Head of Americas Cash Management. He was brought on to lead Fundtech’s cash management business in the Americas as the company invests in and expands the business in this market.