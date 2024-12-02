FirstBank rolls out contactless Naira Mastercard

FirstBank’s debit cards are accepted nationwide and globally, and can be used to withdraw cash and access services including bills payment, airtime recharge, flight, and hotel booking and more.

The card is designed for a cashless lifestyle by promoting increased card usage for lower value transactions. Payments are made by tapping the card on the POS machine with contactless functions for low value transactions; the card can also be used in a regular POS as a normal Mastercard. The daily limits for pin-less transactions are NGN 3,000 for the contactless Naira Mastercard and NGN 10,000.00 for the contactless Platinum Debit Mastercard.

The bank also issues the Platinum Naira Mastercard to serve high net-worth customers. The Platinum Naira Mastercard is a Naira denominated international debit card issued in partnership with Mastercard Worldwide, and enables transactions all over the world wherever the Mastercard logo is displayed.

The Platinum Naira Mastercard is accepted worldwide at over 29 million merchant locations and can be used for transactions over the WEB or POS as well as cash withdrawals at over 1.8 million ATMs, in over 200 countries. The card is secured by Chip & PIN technology and is issued within 15 minutes at FirstBank branches.